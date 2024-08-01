Spirit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $192.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dania Beach, …
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $192.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Dania Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.30 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAVE