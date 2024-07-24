St. Joe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Panama …
On a per-share basis, the Panama City Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.
The real estate development company posted revenue of $111.6 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOE