Suncoast Credit Union Foundation provides $75K to Immokalee Foundation

Posted Tuesday, January 14, 2025 10:43 am

Business Management & Entrepreneurship Pathway student Daisy H. onsite at her marketing internship at the The Naples Players Construction Management & Engineering Pathway student Brandon B. onsite at his recent internship at Naples Air Center.

NAPLES, FL — 01/13/25 — The Immokalee Foundation announces a grant of $75,000 from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. The funds will enhance specific aspects of the Foundation's nationally recognized Career Pathways program targeting Immokalee's mid-dle school, high school, and postsecondary student population.

As 100% of The Immokalee Foundation students receive a postsecondary scholarship for their career path of choice, $50,000 is earmarked for purchasing Florida Pre-Paid scholar-ships.

The remaining $25,000 will fund internships to ensure that Career Pathways students grad-uate high school with career knowledge, a career plan, and at least one industry-recog-nized credential.

A matching grant from The Ray Foundation and scholarship matching funds from an anony-mous donor will double the impact of this grant.

"Suncoast Credit Union has a long history of supporting The Immokalee Foundation—and they often do so by addressing very specific programming needs," observed Noemi Y. Pe-rez, President and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation. "Last year, they generously provided funding for a brand new 15-passenger student transportation van, and this year, they are prioritizing internships and scholarships. We are grateful for their continued support of our mission."

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union, founded the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation to promote the education, health and emotional well-being of children in the community. Each time a Suncoast member uses their debit or credit card, the credit union donates two cents to the Foundation to fund local initiatives. Since its inception in 1990, the Foundation has raised and donated over $45 million.

"At Suncoast Credit Union, we are committed to empowering young people to achieve their full potential," said Bob Hyde, Vice President of Community Impact, Suncoast Credit Un-ion. "The Immokalee Foundation's Career Pathways program is a forward-thinking initiative that provides students with the tools, knowledge, and real-world experiences essential for success in their chosen careers. Our contribution is not just a financial commitment but an investment in the next generation of leaders who will shape and strengthen our commu-nities for years to come."

About The Immokalee Foundation

For over 33 years, The Immokalee Foundation has been preparing the next generation of leaders through a 100% focus on education, career readiness, and professional develop-ment for students in Immokalee—from kindergarten through postsecondary education. The Foundation provides new pathways to success and financial independence through robust programming that prepares students for well-paying, in-demand professional ca-reers in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Education & Human Services, Engi-neering & Construction Management and Healthcare. To learn more about The Immokalee Foundation, become a mentor, host an intern, volunteer as a career panel speaker or host, donate, or include the Foundation in your will, please call 239-430-9122 or visit immoka-leefoundation.org.

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $18.6 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 80 full-service branches and serves more than 1.2 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Unions service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Unions field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Floridas 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its found-ing in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $45 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more infor-mation, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.