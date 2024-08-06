Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/6/24

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $600,000.

On a per-share basis, the St. …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Superior Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $600,000.

On a per-share basis, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The uniform maker posted revenue of $131.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.6 million.

Superior Group expects full-year earnings to be 73 cents to 79 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $563 million to $570 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGC

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x