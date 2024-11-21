SUV strikes and kills 2 Florida sheriff's deputies on motorcycles and injures a 3rd, official says

By STEPHANY MATAT
Posted 11/21/24

Authorities say an SUV has struck and killed two sheriff's deputies on motorcycles and critically injured a third deputy near West Palm Beach Florida. Officials say the Palm Beach County deputies …

SUV strikes and kills 2 Florida sheriff's deputies on motorcycles and injures a 3rd, official says

Posted
By STEPHANY MATAT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A sports utility vehicle struck and killed two Florida sheriff's deputies and critically injured a third early Thursday as they rode on their department-issued motorcycles, officials said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies were struck around 9 a.m. Thursday, but authorities didn't immediately give further details about the circumstances of the crash involving the SUV.

Video from local television stations showed three damaged motorcycles and the SUV along Southern Boulevard west of West Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the deputies. Authorities have scheduled a news conference for later Thursday.

