Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

Posted 8/2/24

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

Posted

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

She collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

It was not clear if she received CPR.

She finished seventh in her heat in a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Sha'Carri Richardson's comeback halted by Julien …

Opposition leader joins rally calling for Venezuela …

Olympic fans cheer on Imane Khelif during win after …

Imane Khelif is taking the Olympic boxing ring after …

x