Taipei zoo's giant panda Yuanyuan celebrates her 20th birthday

Posted 8/30/24

With politics set aside, well-wishers have gathered to wish Taipei zoo’s oldest giant panda a happy 20th birthday. Yuanyuan was born in China and gifted by Beijing as a sign of goodwill toward the …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Taipei zoo's giant panda Yuanyuan celebrates her 20th birthday

Posted

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With politics set aside, well-wishers gathered to wish the Taipei zoo’s oldest giant panda a happy 20th birthday.

Visitors crowded around Yuanyuan's enclosure to take photos of her with a birthday cake in the shape of the number 20.

Yuanyuan was born in China and arrived in 2008 with her partner Tuantuan. He died in 2022 at age 18 but not before fathering two female cubs, Yuanzai and Yuanbao, now 11 and 4 respectively and still living at the zoo.

Danielle Shu, a 20-year-old Brazilian student in Taiwan, said she found online clips of the pandas an enjoyable distraction. “And I just find it really funny and cute,” Shu said.

Giant pandas are native only to China, and Beijing bestows them as a sign of political amity. Yuanyuan and Tuantuan arrived in Taiwan during a period of relative calm between the sides, which split amid civil war in 1949. China claims the island its own territory, to be annexed by military force if necessary.

Faced with declining habitat and a notoriously low birthrate, giant panda populations have declined to around 1,900 in the mountains of western China, while 600 pandas live in zoos and breeding centers in China and around the world.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Harris set to oppose sale of US Steel to a Japanese …

A far-right German party's win has some fearing for …

Three Ukrainian teens begin their final year of high …

Thousands of Turks protest controversial law to remove …

x