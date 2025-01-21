Taliban announce the release of two Americans held in Afghanistan in a prisoner exchange

Posted 1/21/25

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has announced the release of two Americans in a prisoner exchange. In a statement Tuesday, the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry in Kabul did not name the two U.S. …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Taliban announce the release of two Americans held in Afghanistan in a prisoner exchange

Posted

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban government announced on Tuesday the release of two Americans in a prisoner exchange.

The Taliban's Foreign Ministry in Kabul did not name the two U.S. citizens, but said they were exchanged for Khan Muhammad, who was arrested in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar two decades ago and has been serving a life sentence in a California prison.

The family of Ryan Corbett, one of the Americans in the exchange, said Tuesday their hearts were filled with "overwhelming gratitude for sustaining his life and bringing him back home after what had been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives.”

Corbett, who had lived in Afghanistan with his family at the time of the 2021 collapse of the U.S.-backed government, was abducted by the Taliban in August 2022 while on a business trip.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the prisoner exchange was the result of “long and fruitful negotiations” with the U.S. and was a good example of solving problems through dialogue.

“The Islamic Emirate looks positively at the actions of the United States of America that help the normalization and development of relations between the two countries,” the statement said.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Paraguay's disappeared: A dictator's shadow is a …

Colombia's disappeared: As a coalition, former enemies …

Peru's disappeared: Dozens look for relatives lost to …

Congo severs ties with Rwanda as rebels close in on …

x