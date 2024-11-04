The death toll in Lebanon crosses 3,000 in the 13-month Israel-Hezbollah war, Health Ministry says

Posted 11/4/24

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says more than 3,000 people have been killed during 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. At least 13,492 have been injured. Hezbollah began firing rockets …

BEIRUT (AP) — More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon during 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday. At least 13,492 have been injured.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza. Hezbollah and Hamas are both allied with Iran.

The conflict dramatically escalated on Sept. 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on south and east Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, leaving hundreds dead and leading to the displacement of nearly 1.2 million people.

Israel began a ground invasion of south Lebanon on Oct. 1, causing wide destruction in border villages but making little advances on the ground inside Lebanon.

In Israel, 72 people have been killed from Hezbollah attacks, including 30 soldiers.

