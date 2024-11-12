TherapeuticsMD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/12/24

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $609,000 in its third quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a …

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The woman's health care product company posted revenue of $547,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXMD

