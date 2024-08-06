TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $150.7 million.



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $150.7 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.68 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

TopBuild shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD

Comments

x