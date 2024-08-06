Treace Medical Concepts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/6/24

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company …

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (AP) — Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The orthopedic medical device maker posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMCI

