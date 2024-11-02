Tropical Storm Lane develops over Pacific Ocean but remains far off Mexican coast

Posted 11/2/24

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm formed over the Pacific Ocean early Saturday but remained far off the coast of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Lane was located about 1,525 miles (2,455 kilometers) west-southwest off the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported in an advisory early Saturday.

The storm system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts while moving west at 7 mph (11 kph), the weather center said, noting the movement is expected to continue for a few days.

“Small intensity fluctuations are possible today, but weakening is forecast on Sunday through early next week," the center reported.

There were no immediate coastal watches or warnings in effect.

