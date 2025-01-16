Tropical Thailand takes a break from the heat as it experiences a run of cool weather

BANGKOK (AP) — Tropical Thailand is experiencing an unusually cool stretch of weather that forecasters say could last until mid-February, leading many residents to dig out their sweaters and cardigans. Thursday morning’s forecast showed areas all over Thailand were feeling the cool, especially in the north. The past few weeks have been particularly enjoyable for many people in Bangkok, where the weather is normally sweltering. Thursday saw a slight rise in temperatures in the city, but the lows were still measured at 19-21 degrees Celsius. While temperatures could rise next week, the Meteorological Department said the cooler conditions will likely remain until mid-February, especially in the north and northeast, and summer temperatures are expected to be milder than usual due to La Nina.