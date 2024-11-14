Trump meets with Argentina's president, the first foreign leader he's met with since election

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Posted 11/14/24

Donald Trump has met at his Mar-a-Lago club with Argentine President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect since his victory in last week’s election. The meeting …

Trump meets with Argentina's president, the first foreign leader he's met with since election

Posted
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (AP) — Donald Trump met Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago club with Argentine President Javier Milei, the first foreign leader to meet with the president-elect since his victory in last week's election.

The meeting was confirmed by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss a meeting that hadn't yet been announced publicly. The person said the meeting went well and Milei also met with investors.

After meeting with Trump, Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” and frequent recipient of Trump praise, addressed the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago. He slammed left-wing ideologies and saluted Elon Musk, the owner of X, saying his social media site is helping to “save humanity.”

Shortly after Milei’s election in November 2023, Trump posted on social media, “You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

Milei first met Trump in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in the Washington area. He has openly declared his admiration for Trump and when he saw him, he rushed to him screaming “president!” and gave him a close hug before they posed for pictures.

The Argentine president is known for his eccentric personality and first made a name for himself by shouting against Argentina’s “political caste” on television. The right-wing populist campaigned with a chainsaw as his prop to symbolize his plans to slash public spending and scrap government ministries.

