United Parks & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/7/24

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91.1 million.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $91.1 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.50 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $497.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $499.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRKS

