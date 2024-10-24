Universal Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 73 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $387.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVE

