Voxx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/10/24

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, …

Voxx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOXX

