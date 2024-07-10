Voxx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.
The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period.
