Posted 2/7/25

Voxx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Friday reported a loss of $44 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.90. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOXX

