Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $181.4 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.75 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO

