Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported profit of $181.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, …

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Tuesday reported profit of $181.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.49.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO.B

