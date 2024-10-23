Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.22.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO

