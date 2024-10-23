Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/23/24

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Wednesday reported earnings of $171 million in its third quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Wednesday reported earnings of $171 million in its third quarter.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.22 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSO.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSO.B

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida woman found guilty of murder for leaving her …

4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by …

In a suburban Miami shopping center, Kmart's last …

An AI chatbot pushed a teen to kill himself, a lawsuit …

x