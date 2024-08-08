WhiteHorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHF

