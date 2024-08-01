Willis Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/1/24

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Thursday reported profit of $42.6 million in its second quarter.

The Coconut Creek, Florida-based …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Willis Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Thursday reported profit of $42.6 million in its second quarter.

The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of $6.21 per share.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Forecasters expect depression to become Tropical Storm …

Federal judge rules that Florida’s transgender …

Hurricane Carlotta forms over Pacific Ocean as it …

Chatham Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

x