Willis Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/4/24

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported profit of $24.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Willis Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported profit of $24.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.37.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia …

Chinese national jailed on charges that he tried to …

NASA astronauts won't say which one of them got sick …

Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but …

x