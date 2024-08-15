With Gaza death toll over 40,000, here's the conflict by numbers

Since the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7, the Israel-Hamas war has become one of the most destructive wars in recent memory. As it stretches into its 11th month, over 40,000 people have died in …
JERUSALEM (AP) — The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000, health officials in the territory say, underscoring the magnitude of Israel's offensive in the tiny coastal enclave.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 11th month, it is firmly entrenched as one of the most destructive conflicts in recent memory.
Here's a quick breakdown of the conflict, by the numbers.
Figures are sourced from the most recent updates from the Israeli military and prime minister’s office, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Associated Press reporting.
Palestinians killed in Gaza: at least 40,005
People killed in Israel: about 1,200
Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 623
People killed in Lebanon: around 530
Civilians killed in Gaza: Gaza’s health ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but says at least 5,956 women and at least 10,627 children have been killed.
Civilians and foreigners killed in Israel: 860
Children killed in Israel: 53
Civilians killed since Oct. 7 in Israel along its northern border: 24
Civilians killed in Lebanon: 97
Aid workers killed in Gaza: 284
Health workers killed in Gaza: over 500
Journalists and media workers killed: At least 113
Militants killed by Israel in Gaza: more than 15,000, according to the Israeli military
Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 329
Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7: 314
Israeli soldiers killed along Israel’s northern front since Oct. 7: 22
Militants killed in Lebanon: 377 from Hezbollah and 54 from allied groups
Percentage of buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 59.3%
Percentage of homes likely damaged: more than 60%
Percentage of school buildings damaged: 85%
Hospitals that are partially functioning: 16 of 36
Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic” food insecurity, according to the U.N.: 495,000
Percentage of students out of school: 100%
Percentage of road network damaged: 65%
Cemeteries damaged: At least 21
Palestinians injured in Gaza since Oct. 7: 92,401
Palestinians injured in the West Bank since Oct. 7: more than 5,400
Israeli soldiers injured since Oct. 7: 2,206
Israeli civilians injured on Oct. 7: around 4,800
Palestinians currently displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million (86% of the prewar population)
Israelis internally displaced from border communities: 62,224 (under 1% of the population)
Hostages taken by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7: 251
Hostages retrieved, released, or rescued: 140
Hostages who are alive or haven’t been confirmed dead: 74, including two who were taken before Oct. 7
Hostages confirmed to have died in Hamas captivity: 41, including two taken before Oct. 7
Palestinian prisoners freed during weeklong pause in fighting: 240