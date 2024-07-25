World Kinect: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $108.3 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKC

