W.P Franklin Lock is open with a 26 foot width restriction
Photo by Mark Rankin/USACE
The Franklin Lock on the Caloosahatchee River is more than 43 miles from Moore Haven, where water from Lake Okeechobee enters the river.
W.P Franklin Lock is open with a 26 foot width restriction until further notice.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:
- St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
- Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
- Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
- Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
- W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
- Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)
