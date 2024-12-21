W.P Franklin Lock is open with a 26 foot width restriction

W.P Franklin Lock is open with a 26 foot width restriction

Posted
News from USACE

W.P Franklin Lock is open with a 26 foot width restriction until further notice.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:

  •  St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
  • Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
  •  Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
  •  Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
  •  W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
  • Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)
wp franklin lock, alva

Comments

