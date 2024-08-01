Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/1/24

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street …

I am anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $53.7 million, or 52 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 49 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $15.3 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $272.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

