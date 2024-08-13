Zevra Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its second quarter.

The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.1 million.

