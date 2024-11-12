Zevra Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Celebration, …

Posted

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVRA

