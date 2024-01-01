Meet Your Business Goals by Partnering with Independent Newsmedia!

Visit with a member of our team of marketing specialists and allow us to get to know your business better!   We are available to consult with you in person, by video chat or by phone.

Website:  South Central Florida Life –  home to digital news daily from Okeechobee News, Indiantown Independent, Belle Glade & Pahokee Sun, Clewiston News, Glades County News, Caloosa Belle & Immokalee Bulletin

 

Printed Newspapers: 

Lake Okeechobee News – Weekly on Wednesday with distribution to Okeechobee, Indiantown, Pahokee, Belle Glade, Clewiston, Moore Haven, LaBelle, Lakeport & Buckhead Ridge

Caloosa Belle – Weekly on Thursday with distribution to western Hendry, eastern Lee and southern Glades counties

 

Electronic Editions:

Lake Okeechobee News

Caloosa Belle

Lake Okeechobee Real Estate

 

E-mail Newsletters:

South Central Florida Life

 

Niche Publications:

Lake Okeechobee Real Estate magazine – publishes monthly

Explore Okeechobee Visitor Information & Community Guide – publishes annually

Hendry County Guide – publishes annually

101 Things to Do – publishes January, May, October

Okeechobee School Information Guide – publishes annually

Newspaper Special Sections – Okeechobee County Youth Livestock Show & Sale, Salute to Graduates, Hurricane Guide, Ask the Candidates, Fall Sports Preview, Holiday Traditions

 

Product portfolio

Print

Retail newspaper printed and electronic edition display ad space and design

Advertorial – Paid Business Insights

Classified line and display ads

Pre-print insertion, design & printing

Native (Sponsored Content)

Real estate magazine and tourism publication display and more.

Commercial Printing Services

Let us design your menu, brochure, publication, or more.  Printing services range from postcards, 8.5 x 11 signs to multi-page brochures, pre-prints, tabloids, magazines, and booklets.

Online

Online digital display banner advertising our community newspaper websites

Programmatic digital display advertising, targeting options include behavior and geographic

Location-based digital targeting including geo-fencing, device ID targeting, device ID insight, IP targeting and more

Video Advertising – Pre-roll, YouTube & Over-the-top streaming

E-mail

Streaming Radio

Native (Sponsored Content)

Advertorial – Paid Business Insights

Search Engine Marketing (SEM) & Optimization (SEO)

Facebook

Websites

Digital Storefronts

Online Contest, Quiz & Survey creation

Our Events & Community Involvement

Our newspaper company believes in building a stronger community through the support of community enrichment programs and activities.  We organize many community events both in-person and virtually including the Lake Okeechobee Outdoor Expo, Senior Expo, and our Salute to Veterans series.  We offer specialty event sponsorships, development, and booth space.

Meet the staff

Kay
Sheedy

Marketing Consultant,
Major Accounts

Serving Okeechobee & Treasure Coast

863.634.8822

ksheedy@iniusa.org

Stephanie
Larson

Marketing Consultant
& Event Coordinator

Serving Palm Beach, Hendry & Glades counties

863.634.1534

slarson@iniusa.org

Kris
Schwartz

Creative Services Team Leader, Commercial Printing

863-824-5944

kschwartz@iniusa.org

To place a display ad in print or online contact one of our marketing consultants above directly or call 863.763.3134 and ask to speak to an available advertising representative. You may also e-mail abridges@iniusa.org.

To place a classified ad, call (863) 763-3134 or e-mail classads@iniusa.org.

To place a legal notice, please send an e-mail to legalads@iniusa.org.

To learn more about our events, please call 863.824.5942 abridges@iniusa.org

To request a media kit, please contact Angie Bridges, 863.824.5942 abridges@iniusa.org

All deadlines for advertising, classifieds, and obituaries are 3:00 pm on the Wednesday one week prior to the publication date. Deadlines are subject to change. For more details, call 863.763.3134.

