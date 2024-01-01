Featured

Community

City offices close for July 4

The offices at City Hall Public Works, and the administrative offices of the Police Department, will be closed on Thursday, July 4
Maria Wolfe (left) presents book to Kresta King.

Garden Club presents book to librarian

A new Garden Club has started  and it is called the Okeechobee Garden Club. 
Oxbow Exo Center, Port Saint Lucie trail.

Enjoy the summer on SFWMD’s lands

Did you know the South Florida Water Management District offers many ways for you to explore the natural beauty...

Lake Okeechobee
Lake releases halted until stormwater recedes
Heavy rainfall raises lake level
Current conditions
Observed from: Okeechobee County Airport
Partly Cloudy, 75 °F
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm … Get the full forecast
Lake Okeechobee Real Estate
Lake levels
13.37 feet
Last year: 14.28 feet
Depth given in feet above sea level.
Water Flow Chart
Sports

Human Interest
No one knows how Horatio Leon, Jr., fell off a Chicago sidewalk into Lake Michigan in 2018, ...
In a state known for year-round water activities, it seems ironic that Florida leads the ...
The word cancer is a scary one, and when we hear it as a diagnosis for a baby, it can be terrifying.

Schools
Hendry County School Board Member Stephanie Busin had concerns over the appointment ...
The Immokalee Foundation is pleased to announce it has received a $40,000 grant from the Women's Foundation of Collier County.
Christina Norman is set to be the next principal at Okeechobee High School for the upcoming school year.

Wildlife & Environment
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is actively addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing rainfall and flood patterns. As part of our ongoing …
FWC invites you to attend the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area 10-year Land Management Plan public hearing on Tuesday, July 23.

Government
The qualification period for Okeechobee County elected offices closed June 14.
Semi trucks parking on residential roads was the topic of discussion during the Clewiston ...
Okeechobee Main Street reports that so far the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition “Voices and Votes...

Police/Fire
Testing continues Thursday, June 21, at 310 North Industrial Loop. Detectives with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office...
During the initial warrant service, officers discovered a male in a locked shed...

Opinion
We are elated to be the first to bring the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office into compliance...
What does it mean to become a follower of Jesus? Some ask lots of questions like…
Many people do not know what they should do when dealing with a panic attack, here are eight easy steps a person...

Hurricane News
Growing up in Indiana and then living in Oklahoma -- the heart of tornado alley...
Ahead of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, Florida Power & Light ...

Adopt A Pet

Veterans

Veteran coalition fights suicide

The Greater Lake Okeechobee Veterans Service Coalition formed in the fall of 2023,

Quail Creek hosts Salute to Veterans Golf Tournament and Concert

Quail Creek Country Club hosted more than 120 people at its 4th Annual Salute to Veterans ...

Agriculture
An orange teeming with antioxidants and other health benefits may be a shot in the arm...
Florida Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) has created a new award to honor homeowners who install...
Local farmers were experiencing dry conditions and welcomed some rain in June. However,  the recent deluges were excessive. 

Health

Aging America: Tips for reducing Alzheimer’s risk and improving brain health

As more Baby Boomers approach or exceed age 65, they are at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease...

Healthy Start hosts annual meeting

Mark your calendars, everyone! Ensure you have the Healthy Start Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 26...

TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers due to flooding

The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 12 Florida counties may receive...

Clearing the air about menthol cigarettes

Menthol can be great when added to things like candies or chewing gum, but when smoked can prove deadly.

Business
Florida gas prices have declined the past three consecutive weeks, falling to the lowest level since mid-February.
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades President and CEO Jeannine Joy has been named ...
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.

Traffic & Road Work

Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of June 23-29

The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, June 23...

Glades County Road Watch Report for week of June 23-29

The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, June 23...

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of June 23-29

The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, June 23...

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of June 16-22

The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, June 16...

State

3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

Authorities say three Alabama men are dead from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the young men had traveled …

Ex-Florida law enforcement official says he was forced to resign for defying illegal DeSantis orders

A former top law enforcement official is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he was forced to resign after defying illegal orders. Former Florida Law Enforcement Chief of Staff Shane Desguin said …

National & World

It was meant to be a Christian utopia. Now this Nigerian community is helpless against rising seas

The coastal Nigerian community of Ayetoro has been nicknamed “Happy City,” founded decades ago as a Christian utopia. But now its residents can do little against the rising sea. Buildings have …

With its new pact with North Korea, Russia raises the stakes with the West over Ukraine

Behind the pageantry of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea, a strong signal came through: In the spiraling confrontation with the U.S. and its allies over Ukraine, the Russian leader …

