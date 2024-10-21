IRSC celebrates 65 years with inaugural Giving Day on Oct. 27

Online Exclusive

Posted Monday, October 21, 2024 2:15 pm

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Foundation is proud to announce its first-ever Giving Day, a 24-hour celebration of Indian River State College’s rich history and an opportunity for the community to support its future. The event will take place from 11:59 PM on October 27 to 11:59 PM on October 28, 2024, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of the Indian River State College’s founding.

A Legacy of Excellence

On October 27, 1959, the Florida Legislature authorized the establishment of Indian River Junior College to serve the four-county area of St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee, and Martin counties. Over the past 65 years, Indian River State College has evolved from a junior college to a community college, and finally to a state college offering bachelor’s degrees, continuously adapting to meet the educational needs of the Treasure Coast region. Indian River State College served 23,075 total students, and 50.9 percent of all students were First Generation College Students in the 2023 – 24 state reporting year.

“For 65 years, Indian River State College has been a beacon of opportunity and advancement for our community,” said Annabel Robertson, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at the Indian River State College Foundation. “Our Giving Day is not just a celebration of our past, but an investment in our future and the futures of countless students who will walk through our doors in the years to come.”

Milestones and Achievements

Throughout its history, Indian River State College has achieved numerous milestones and made significant contributions to the community:

• Awarded more than 91,708 degrees and certificates, since 1960 through the 2023-24 state reporting year.

• Expanded to offer more than 130 certificate and degree programs for individuals within Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.

• Launched the pioneering Promise Program during the 2022-23 school year, which has helped 4,200 first-time-in-college students by providing two-year scholarships that cover the cost of tuition.



• 85 percent of Indian River State College undergraduate students with bachelor’s degrees found full-time employment after graduating, according to a 2024 Florida TaxWatch Report.• Opened state-of-the-art facilities including the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex, School of Nursing expansion, Indian River State College Child Development Center, Indiantown High School, Veterans’ Center of Excellence, and Bloomberg Financial Lab.• Designated a Florida Collegiate Purple Star Campus in recognition of the college’s commitment to supporting military families in 2024.• Designated an Adobe Creative Campus, 1 of 61 colleges/universities in the nation.• Received the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in 2019.• The College’s economic impact includes the creation of over 15,000 jobs annually and $2 billion in economic output, according to the Florida TaxWatch report.

Giving Day: Supporting the Future

The inaugural Giving Day aims to raise funds for several specific college-related causes:

• Engagement Fund: Supports events and initiatives that reach a diverse student audience and positively impact the College.



• Program Fund: Supports initiatives such as the Promise Program, student housing, Endowed Teaching Chair Program, Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning, and others.• Class Gifts: A token of appreciation from the graduating class to the College, ranging from scholarships and endowments to physical symbols of the Indian River State College spirit.

How to Participate

Community members, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of Indian River State College are encouraged to make a gift during the 24-hour period. Donations can be made online at https://giving.irsc.edu/ or by calling (772) 462-4786. All gifts, regardless of size, make a difference and contribute to the College’s mission of transforming lives through education.

“As we celebrate 65 years of excellence and growth, we invite our community to join us in establishing a new tradition of giving,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. “Your support on Giving Day will help ensure that Indian River State College continues to be a driving force for education, innovation, and economic development in our region for generations to come.”

Join the Celebration

For more information about Indian River State College’s Giving Day, please visit https://giving.irsc.edu/ or contact Laura Midkiff at lmidkiff@irsc.edu or (772) 462-7298.