Join our teams

INI strives to attract team members who are enthused about our mission, who share our values, and who want to be judged by the quality of their work and their contribution to the company's success, without regard to their race, color, gender, or other extraneous factors.

INIers uphold the highest ethical standards, treat every other individual with courtesy, and are team players, team-builders and consensus-seekers.

We strive for leadership, not for supervision. People in leadership positions challenge and coach their associates. They are expected to help each of us become all we can be and to help the company become all it can be. Our leaders make direction-changing decisions but consult and seek consensus to the fullest practical extent. They try to share the leadership with everyone who has shown he or she has something to contribute.