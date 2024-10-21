Hendry County receives $10,000 grant from Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a generous grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a generous grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to fund professionally supported one to one mentoring for youth facing adversity. The $140,000 grant, FY 2024-2025 will serve the southern region of the agency’s footprint, which includes Lee ($40,000), Collier ($70,000), Hendry ($10,000), and Charlotte ($20,000) Counties.
Through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast's One to One Mentoring Program, including its continuum of educational mentoring initiatives, at-risk youth make academic progress, graduate high school, and are guided and supported toward higher education and/or a fulfilling career pathway that fosters financial independence.
“Our Staff is actively supporting vital, life-changing mentoring relationships to engage in social-emotional and educational support of our youth and their families. The thoughtful support from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation provides for more children to be served. For your support and generosity, we are immensely grateful,” said Joy Mahler, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.