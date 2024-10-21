Hendry County receives $10,000 grant from Big Brothers Big Sisters

News from Big Brothers Big Sisters
Posted 10/21/24

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a generous grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Hendry County receives $10,000 grant from Big Brothers Big Sisters

Posted
News from Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received a generous grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to fund professionally supported one to one mentoring for youth facing adversity. The $140,000 grant, FY 2024-2025 will serve the southern region of the agency’s footprint, which includes Lee ($40,000), Collier ($70,000), Hendry ($10,000), and Charlotte ($20,000) Counties. 

Through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast's One to One Mentoring Program, including its continuum of educational mentoring initiatives, at-risk youth make academic progress, graduate high school, and are guided and supported toward higher education and/or a fulfilling career pathway that fosters financial independence.

“Our Staff is actively supporting vital, life-changing mentoring relationships to engage in social-emotional and educational support of our youth and their families.  The thoughtful support from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation provides for more children to be served. For your support and generosity, we are immensely grateful,” said Joy Mahler, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.

big brothers big sisters, grant

Comments

Other items that may interest you

United we’re stronger: Join VITA and make a …

Florida gasoline supplies are recovering after …

Copart is back at work reclaiming vehicles in the wake …

St. Francis Reflections & Treasure Health joins forces …

x