United we’re stronger: Join VITA and make a difference in your community

Posted Tuesday, October 1, 2024 9:31 am

LABELLE — United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is urgently calling on residents of LaBelle, Moore Haven, Clewiston, and surrounding areas to help the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program during the 2025 tax season. By joining VITA, you can help provide free tax prep for hardworking families and individuals earning $66,000 or less at over 20 locations across Southwest Florida.

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or a seasoned pro, we need your help! Plus, tax professionals can even earn continuing education credits while making a difference. As a VITA volunteer, you will receive comprehensive tax and software training to help taxpayers get all the credits and the full refund they are entitled to—without ever having to pay a fee.

This past tax season, in Hendry County, VITA helped 350 taxpayers. Imagine how many more individuals and families we could assist with more local volunteers stepping up. Your support could significantly increase our reach and impact.

We need local volunteers who understand their community and are passionate about making a difference right where they live. No prior experience is necessary — just a willingness to be part of something greater. “Seeing the smiles on our clients’ faces is incredibly rewarding,” says Dave Warner, a dedicated VITA volunteer. “It’s a joy that keeps me coming back, along with the camaraderie of our dedicated team.”

Join the VITA program today and help us make a difference in your communities! Flexible hours are available from January through April every tax season. Orientation and training classes for new volunteers begin in November. To register, visit UnitedWayLee.org/VITA-Volunteer, or contact Vita@UnitedWayLee.org or 239-433-7550 for additional information.

The United Way Volunteer Center connects individuals and companies to volunteer opportunities throughout our community. You can reach the Volunteer Center by calling 239-433-7567, or by visiting United Way’s website at UnitedWayLee.org/Volunteer.