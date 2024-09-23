City Council seeking volunteers to fill City Citizen Board Vacancies

City Council is looking to fill a vacancy for an alternate member to the Board of Adjustment, Design Review Board, and Planning Board.
OKEECHOBEE — City Council is looking to fill a vacancy for an alternate member to the Board of Adjustment, Design Review Board, and Planning Board.
The Boards are responsible for approving special exceptions and variances; offering recommendations to the City Council on rezonings, changes to the Future Land Use Map, comprehensive plan, land development regulations, and other matters for development within the city.
Requirements:
• Must reside within Okeechobee County,
Download, complete and submit a Citizen Board Application from www.cityofokeechobee.com/volunteer.html.
Submit and/or questions to Lane Gamiotea, City Clerk City Hall, 55 SE 3rd Ave., Room 100, Okeechobee, FL 34974. You can also call 863-763-9814 or email lgamiotea@cityofokeechobee.com.