City Council seeking volunteers to fill City Citizen Board Vacancies

City Council is looking to fill a vacancy for an alternate member to the Board of Adjustment, Design Review Board, and Planning Board.

OKEECHOBEE — City Council is looking to fill a vacancy for an alternate member to the Board of Adjustment, Design Review Board, and Planning Board.
The Boards are responsible for approving special exceptions and variances; offering recommendations to the City Council on rezonings, changes to the Future Land Use Map, comprehensive plan, land development regulations, and other matters for development within the city.

Requirements:
• Must reside within Okeechobee County,

• Attend meetings held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.
• Dedicate time to review materials to prepare for meetings.
• Comply with state and public records and Sunshine laws.
• File a Financial Disclosure Form 1 annually.
• 3-Year Terms.

Download, complete and submit a Citizen Board Application from www.cityofokeechobee.com/volunteer.html.
Submit and/or questions to Lane Gamiotea, City Clerk City Hall, 55 SE 3rd Ave., Room 100, Okeechobee, FL 34974. You can also call 863-763-9814 or email lgamiotea@cityofokeechobee.com.

