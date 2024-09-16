SFWMD to host upcoming public meetings

News from SFWMD
Posted 9/16/24

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for upcoming public meetings in the next three weeks.

Posted
News from SFWMD
Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for upcoming public meetings in the next three weeks. For a list of all upcoming meetings, check out our Meeting Calendar. Meeting agendas are available at least seven days in advance. 

Meeting format varies for each meeting, and some meetings may be in-person only, virtual only, or a hybrid of both formats, so be sure to check the "Meeting Information" for details. 
 

SFWMD Public Meetings

 

What: Final Public Hearing on Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Final Millage Rates and Final Budget

When: September 24 at 5:15 p.m.

Meeting Information

 

What: Loxahatchee River Management Coordinating Council Meeting

When: September 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Meeting Information

 

What: Quarterly Meeting of the Everglades Technical Oversight Committee

When: October 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Meeting Information

 

Many SFWMD meetings are conducted via Zoom, a free online meeting tool. You can learn more about attending a Zoom meeting and even run a test on your computer, tablet or smart phone. Please note, you must have the latest version of Zoom to attend SFWMD meetings conducted on Zoom.

 
