SFWMD to host upcoming public meetings

Join the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) for upcoming public meetings in the next three weeks.
What: Final Public Hearing on Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Final Millage Rates and Final Budget
When: September 24 at 5:15 p.m.
What: Loxahatchee River Management Coordinating Council Meeting
When: September 30 at 2:00 p.m.
What: Quarterly Meeting of the Everglades Technical Oversight Committee
When: October 1 at 10:00 a.m.
Many SFWMD meetings are conducted via Zoom, a free online meeting tool. You can learn more about attending a Zoom meeting and even run a test on your computer, tablet or smart phone. Please note, you must have the latest version of Zoom to attend SFWMD meetings conducted on Zoom.