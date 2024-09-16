Florida gas prices fall to the lowest since January

Florida gas prices continue their downward march in response to falling oil prices.
TAMPA — Florida gas prices continue their downward march in response to falling oil prices. On Sunday, Florida's average price was $3.11 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since January 23, 2024. The lowest state average price of 2024 was $2.988 on January 22.
"It has been 237 days since Florida gas prices were below $3 a gallon, but that streak could come to an end soon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil prices suffered big losses in recent weeks, due to global economic concerns and the belief that global fuel supplies could begin to outpace demand. This could enable the state average to fall below $3 a gallon before October."
More than a quarter of Florida gas stations already have pump prices below $3 a gallon. The lowest 10% of unleaded gasoline prices averaged $2.82 per gallon. The highest 10% of regular unleaded gas prices averaged $3.47 per gallon.
Last week, the U.S. price of crude slipped to $65.75/b, which is the lowest since December 2021. However, by Friday, oil was up to $68.65/b, due to concerns about Hurricane Francine. Despite that increase, oil remains well below what we've at any time this year prior to September.
The price of crude oil influences about half of the price of gasoline. In April, Florida gas prices reached their 2024 high of $3.64 per gallon. At that same time, the U.S. price of oil was $86.91 per barrel. Last Friday, the price of crude settled at $68.65/b. As a rule of thumb, a dollar shift in crude, is equivalent to about a 2.5 cent move in gas prices.
Regional Prices
AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$3.209
|$3.217
|$3.273
|$3.442
|$3.866
|Florida
|$3.108
|$3.127
|$3.164
|$3.375
|$3.635
|Georgia
|$2.971
|$2.980
|$3.066
|$3.245
|$3.448
