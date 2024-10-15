Florida gasoline supplies are recovering after Hurricane Milton

Florida gas prices are holding steady as the fuel supply chain recovers from the effects of Hurricane Milton.
TAMPA — Florida gas prices are holding steady as the fuel supply chain recovers from the effects of Hurricane Milton. Sunday's state average was $3.10 per gallon. That's the same as last week, 5 cents less than last month and 27 cents less than last year. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.
Surging demand and power outages contributed to temporary gasoline outages across Central Florida and along evacuation routes. However, state officials say conditions are improving. Florida's ports and all but two gasoline terminals are back open for tanker trucks to fill up and make round-the-clock deliveries.
As of Sunday night, state officials tell AAA that 20% of gas stations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties do not have gasoline. Meanwhile, there are others who do have fuel, but do not have electricity to power the pumps. State reps expect 85% of Florida filling stations to have gasoline by Monday night and supplies to be back to normal by Wednesday morning.
AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$3.201
|$3.204
|$3.173
|$3.230
|$3.628
|Florida
|$3.099
|$3.097
|$3.102
|$3.152
|$3.369
|Georgia
|$2.708
|$2.712
|$2.746
|$2.995
|$3.092
