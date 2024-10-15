Florida gasoline supplies are recovering after Hurricane Milton

Florida gas prices are holding steady as the fuel supply chain recovers from the effects of Hurricane Milton.

TAMPA — Florida gas prices are holding steady as the fuel supply chain recovers from the effects of Hurricane Milton. Sunday's state average was $3.10 per gallon. That's the same as last week, 5 cents less than last month and 27 cents less than last year. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices.

Surging demand and power outages contributed to temporary gasoline outages across Central Florida and along evacuation routes. However, state officials say conditions are improving. Florida's ports and all but two gasoline terminals are back open for tanker trucks to fill up and make round-the-clock deliveries. 

As of Sunday night, state officials tell AAA that 20% of gas stations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties do not have gasoline. Meanwhile, there are others who do have fuel, but do not have electricity to power the pumps. State reps expect 85% of Florida filling stations to have gasoline by Monday night and supplies to be back to normal by Wednesday morning. 

How to Maximize your Fuel Economy

  • Combine errands and carpool to limit driving time.
  • Slow down. Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. 
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
  • Check your tire inflation. Underinflated tires reduces fuel economy and increases the risk of a tire blowout. 
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com 
  • State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
National $3.201 $3.204 $3.173 $3.230 $3.628
Florida $3.099 $3.097 $3.102 $3.152 $3.369
Georgia $2.708 $2.712 $2.746 $2.995 $3.092
Click here to view current gasoline price averages
