AAA: Florida gas prices dropped 7 cents last week

TAMPA — Florida gas prices fell 7 cents per gallon last week. The state average dropped from $3.17 per gallon to $3.10/g on Sunday. The state average is now 11 cents less than a month ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year.

“Oil prices rose last week on concerns that tensions in the Middle East could widen,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This could contribute to an uptick in pump prices as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Milton.”

Oil prices reached their highest levels in five weeks. On Friday, the U.S. price for crude settled at $73.98 per barrel, an increase of 9% from the week before.

Regional Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.27), Naples ($3.21), Gainesville ($3.17)

• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.82), Panama City ($2.85), Pensacola ($2.86)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.



AAA Resources for Drivers

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

