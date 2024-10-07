Business owner helps man turn his life around

Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 2:10 pm

Angel Pena can do just about anything at K12 Print where he has been employed for almost 17 years.

OKEECHOBEE — Despite a rough beginning, an Okeechobee resident turned his life around in an attempt to create a better life for his daughter.

Angel Pena was born and raised in Miami, where he moved from foster home to foster home.

“I had a difficult young life. I know a lot of people had it worse than me, but I lost both of my parents when I was 12 and then went into the foster care system,” he said.

Because of this, he said he had no adult role models to help him learn how to be a productive adult. This led to some poor decisions on his part, and he found himself serving five years in state prison.

“It was my stupidity, and I don’t even recognize that person anymore.”

He said even when he got out of prison, he was not a changed man. He still thought the same way he did before prison and acted the same way.

Two people impacted his life and helped him to change. The first was the birth of his daughter. He was determined to give her a better life, a different life and to be the role model she deserved.

Living in Palm Beach County at the time, he was determined to find a job no matter what it took, and this was not easy for a convicted felon. “I used to walk sometimes 10 miles a day, knocking on doors, going from warehouse to warehouse asking for a job. We had no transportation and no money. A lot of people closed their doors on me, but I kept looking.”

The second person who impacted his life for the better was a business owner.

“One day I walked into K12 Print which was called Factory Mart back then, and John actually gave me an opportunity. He gave me a chance.”

K12 Print’s mission is “Printing with a Purpose” and within that purpose is a passion for redemption and understanding that mistakes are a part of life.

“There are bad circumstances but there aren’t bad children.”- John DiDonato/ K12 Print CEO/ Co-owner.

Pena said he looks at John as a father figure now and has been with the company for nearly 17 years and will never leave. His daughter, who is now 16 and attends Okeechobee High School, looks up to him as an honorable, respectable man. He and her mother can guide her through life’s struggles together.

“I never had anyone to show me and guide me down the right path, and John did that for me.”

“A lot of companies wouldn’t even consider him due to his record, but we didn’t look at that. We looked at his potential. Now, Angel supports his family, and it’s been wonderful to watch him grow.” John DiDonato

Despite the travel required from his home in Okeechobee to his job in West Palm, Pena said he will never leave the company. “I’m happy here. I love my job.”

K12 Print does custom printing on just about anything imaginable said Pena. “If you need it, they can probably supply it.”

K12 Print is located at 3875 Fiscal Court in West Palm Beach.