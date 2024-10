Posted Tuesday, October 8, 2024 1:01 pm











OKEECHOBEE -- Cadets from the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Leadership Academy filled sandbags at the Okeechobee County Public Works Department, 804 N.W. Second Street on the morning of Oct. 8. Sand and bags are still available. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]