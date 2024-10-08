Comcast Prepares for Hurricane Milton

Posted Tuesday, October 8, 2024 5:05 pm

To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected ahead of and after Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Florida, Comcast has opened more than 261,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots in areas it serves across the state. The free and public hotspots are open for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers.

“With this second storm impacting Florida so soon, we want to do all we can to help those affected by Milton stay connected. Whether it is video calling loved ones or receiving the latest safety information, being able to get online is critical. We hope opening these hotspots across the state will give Floridians one more tool to support them,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Florida Region. “Florida is home to thousands of our team members across the state. We’re proud to be a part of these communities and will do everything we can to support them before and after the storm.”

How to Get Connected

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses, visit Finder.wifi.xfinity.com.

To find the nearest hotspot location in your city, please search the WiFi Hotspot Map. Enter your zip code, zoom in on the interactive map to view the results, and click on the locations for details.