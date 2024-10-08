FEMA preparing for Hurricane Milton

Posted Tuesday, October 8, 2024 4:49 pm

WASHINGTON -- FEMA and its federal partners are leaning forward and have pre-positioned resources to support local and state response efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall. President Joseph R. Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida on Monday, authorizing FEMA to coordinate Federal disaster relief efforts to save lives and protect the health and safety of those in the storm's path. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is on the ground, meeting with officials across the impacted states to marshal the full capabilities of the federal government.

This includes pre-staging a full slate of response capabilities in Florida and the region, including: seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams, eight FEMA Urban Search & Rescue and swift water rescue teams, three U.S. Coast Guard Swift Water Rescue teams, four Health Care System Assessment Teams, five Disaster Medical Assistance Teams and an Incident Management Team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) temporary power teams, debris experts and a roofing team, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) debris removal and wastewater experts, 300 ambulances and 30 High Water Vehicles with ladders from the U.S. Department of Defense. Additionally, FEMA has five incident staging bases with commodities including food and water. Right now, FEMA currently has 20 million meals and 40 million liters of water in the pipeline to deploy as needed to address ongoing Helene and Milton response efforts and can expand as needed.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Milton will be a large and extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the west coast of Florida tomorrow, bringing devastating hurricane-force winds and life-threatening life surge. In addition to storm surge and extreme winds, Milton will bring heavy rain and the risk of life-threatening flooding, especially in areas with coastal and inland flooding.

Hurricane Milton is an extremely dangerous, potentially deadly storm. Those in its path are urged to rush to complete preparations today, know how they are going to get information and listen to local officials.

FEMA senior leaders across different regions are on the ground in Florida supporting response efforts. FEMA Region 10 Regional Administrator Willie Nunn will remain in Florida throughout the duration of Hurricane Milton. John Brogan, the Federal Coordinating Officer for Milton and Helene, will also remain in Florida. Nearly 900 staff are already supporting recovery efforts at the Joint Field Office in Tallahassee and operating across the designated counties for hurricanes Helene, Debby and Idalia. This includes more than 460 supporting Hurricane Helene recovery, more than 300 supporting Hurricane Debby recovery and more than 100 supporting Hurricane Idalia recovery.

FEMA officials are still actively supporting North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia as they respond to and recover from Hurricane Helene including more than 7,400 federal workers of which 1,500 are FEMA staff. FEMA will not divert personnel or resources from these ongoing responses.

FEMA understands that people in the path of this storm may still be recovering from hurricanes Helene, Debby and Idalia and urges everyone to protect themselves and take care of others because time is running out to prepare for the hurricane's potentially deadly impacts.

Counties in Hurricane Milton’s path have issued evacuation orders. If you need to evacuate, please “evacuate out, not up.” People should visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know to determine if they live in an evacuation zone.

If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately.

Your gas tank and electric vehicle only need to be halfway full or halfway charged to ensure you can evacuate further inland to a safe location and away from storm surge. You may only need to travel tens of miles, not hundreds.

If you live in a county with an evacuation order in place and need evacuation assistance, please call 1-800-729-3413 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the hurricane evacuation charter bus schedule. Again, this is for residents that are in areas with evacuation orders. Florida also partnered with Uber to provide free rides to a shelter using the code MILTONRELIEF.

The state of Florida has activated the State Assistance Information Line. Residents needing information and resources can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English, Spanish & Creole speakers available to answer questions.

A list of emergency shelters, including those that can accommodate people who need assistance and those who have pets can be found at Shelter Status | Florida Disaster.

Additional resources and state updates on Hurricane Milton can be found by visiting FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

For live updates, follow FLSERT on X and Instagram and FDEM on Facebook.

Download the free FEMA App available in English and Spanish to receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area.