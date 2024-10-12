Cross Training Ministries hit by tornado

Posted Saturday, October 12, 2024 3:26 pm

CLEWISTON -- A Gofundme.com account has been set up for Clewiston’s Cross Training Ministries, which suffered severe damage on Oct. 9 when their buildings were hit by a tornado in the outer bands of Hurricane Milton.

Cross Training Ministries is a nonprofit regeneration program for men ages 18-26 who are struggling with addiction.

The program began in 2004 and has served over 200 men. Cross Training is a one-year, in-resident program that is very structured and disciplined.

The men’s dorm and the staff house were destroyed by the tornado. They also lost their laundry facility, deep freezers, along with most everyday items.

“As many of you know, our property was severely damaged by a tornado during Hurricane Milton and the men’s dorm and the staff house were destroyed,” the program shared on their Facebook page. “Thank God the men were not in the trailer and are safe. Thank you, Sheriff Steve Whidden for allowing us to use the gun range as a shelter. And thank you US Sugar for setting up a temporary dormitory for the men. It truly takes a village. We are very blessed by so many reaching out to help, and are asking what is in need. We are raising money for our new dorm and the many needs that come with it.”

In addition to the Gofundme.com account, donations may be made directly to Cross Training Ministries at PO BOX 2139, Clewiston, FL 33440.

Cross Training Ministries is asking for the support of the community to help them rebuild this program.