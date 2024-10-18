Public invited to meeting about Lake O ecosystem health

Posted 10/18/24

The Water School at the Florida Gulf Coast University will host two workshops to solicit public input for a study of Lake Okeechobee …

Public invited to meeting about Lake O ecosystem health

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The Water School at the Florida Gulf Coast University will host two workshops to solicit public input for a study of Lake Okeechobee ecosystem health. The study is mandated and funded by the Florida Legislature and will develop recommendations to improve the health of plants, fish and wildlife in Lake Okeechobee.

The workshops are scheduled as follows:

• Nov. 6 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440;

• Nov. 7  from 6 – 8 p.m. at the C Scott Driver facility10101 State Road 78 West Okeechobee, FL 34972.

The workshops will present background information about the study and solicit input on the questions below. The agenda will be the same for both workshops:

• What changes have you observed In the ecosystem of the littoral zone in recent years?

•  What factors do you think may be contributing to any changes you have observed?

• What measures do you think might help improve the health of the littoral zone?

An additional public workshop will be scheduled for a later date to review and comment on draft recommendations of the study.

To ensure that as many individuals as possible have an opportunity to provide input, the study is also hosting an online portal for comment go online to lakeostudy.com

