Port Mayaca Lock closed today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attention all concerned boaters! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District will be conducting diving operations on the upper gates at the Port Mayaca Lock today, Oct. 16. The Lock will be temporarily closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:
St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)