Online Exclusive

Port Mayaca Lock closed today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News from USACE
Posted 10/16/24

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District will be conducting diving operations on the upper gates at the Port Mayaca Lock today, Oct. 16.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor
Online Exclusive

Port Mayaca Lock closed today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Posted
News from USACE

Attention all concerned boaters! The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District will be conducting diving operations on the upper gates at the Port Mayaca Lock today, Oct. 16. The Lock will be temporarily closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:

St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

port mayaca locks

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Lake could rise to 17 feet as storm water drains south

USACE confident Herbert Hoover Dike is safe

Public invited to meeting about Lake O ecosystem …

Regional water management system works to protect …

x